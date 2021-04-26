Ophthalmology practice building ASC in Montana

Ophthalmologist Clay Holley, MD, is building an ASC in Butte, Mont., according to an April 25 LinkedIn post from the architecture firm Fusion.

The 7,606-square-foot facility, dubbed the Copper City Surgery Center, will include two operating rooms.

The facility is currently 80 percent complete, and construction is expected to be completed in two months, according to the post. Once the project is completed, the center will be CMS certified and licensed by the state of Montana.

Dr. Holley is affiliated with Missoula, Mont.-based Rocky Mountain Eye Center. He specializes in cataract implant surgery and routine eye care.

