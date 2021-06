Lakeside Dental Management is developing a single-specialty dental ASC in Jacksonville, Fla.

The 6,300-square-foot ASC will feature three operating rooms and is slated to open in spring 2022, president Andrew Weaver told Becker's ASC Review.

Lakeside, which owns and operates nine local pediatric and dental practices, signed on to the ASC with Fayatteville, N.C.-based Valleygate Dental Surgery Center Holdings.