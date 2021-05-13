SoutheastHealth to open ASC in $125M expansion

Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based SoutheastHealth is embarking on a $125 million expansion that includes an ASC and an orthopedics and sports medicine center, KFVS12 reported May 13.

The surgery center, which will cost $20 million, will offer orthopedics, general surgery and women's health.

Construction of the center will be in the final phase of the company's three-phase expansion, although a construction date has not yet been finalized.

The 70,000-square-foot Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center and Women's Integrated Health Services, a $75 million endeavor, is slated to open early 2023.

