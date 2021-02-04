Louisiana hospital to open $12M outpatient surgery center: 4 details

Baton Rouge (La.) General Center for Health plans to open an outpatient surgery center for patients within the next few weeks, according to a report in The Advocate.

Four details:

1. The hospital spent $12 million to add 11,000 square feet onto an existing facility to become the outpatient surgery center.

2. The new center has six operating rooms, including one with robotic equipment.

3. Surgeons will perform a range of procedures at the center, including orthopedics and urology.

4. The building also houses a pain management center and eye clinic.

