Carle Health's $70M campus with ASC: 3 updates 

Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health is building a near-$70 million campus with an ASC.

Here are three things to know:

1. Carle Health has erected the steel skeleton on the four-story medical office building and two-story ASC in Danville, Ill., The News-Gazette reported Sept. 12.

2. The facility will be approximately 152,000 square feet across 17 acres.

3. Completion of Carle at the Riverfront is expected in December 2022 with occupancy in early 2023. Carle will relocate its Danville ASC to the campus, which will host more than 250 employees.