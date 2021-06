CHI Memorial opened an ASC in Catoosa County, Ga., Chattanooga Times Free Press reported June 1.

Here's what you should know:

1. The facility has two gastroenterology labs and includes urology, hernia repair and general surgery services.

2. CHI Memorial plans to move all of its outpatient surgery and endoscopy services from the hospital to the ASC.

3. The ASC is housed in a building formerly owned by Hutcheson Medical Center. The medical center closed in 2015 and was purchased in 2017.