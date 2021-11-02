Crystal Clinic opens $100M Ohio orthopedic center

Crystal Clinic opened an orthopedic hospital with an ASC Nov. 1 in Fairlawn, Ohio, according to cleveland.com.

The physician-owned center will offer orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, inpatient postsurgical care and physical therapy, among other services.

The 165,000-square-foot facility will feature 60 private patient rooms and 12 operating rooms equipped with Stryker's Mako system and the ExactechGPS-guided personalized surgery system for joint replacements.

The Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Hospital will replace the practice's inpatient and surgical facility in Akron, Ohio.