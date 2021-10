Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center is building a facility with an ASC in Fort Washington, Md., according to an article sponsored by the hospital published Oct. 15 in WTOP News.

The outpatient-focused facility will offer orthopedic, ophthalmic and cardiovascular services and general surgery, among other offerings at its ASC.

The 73,000-square-foot facility will include a cancer and rehabilitation center.