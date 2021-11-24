Virginia Hospital Center purchases $34.5M building for orthopedic ASC

Arlington-based Virginia Hospital Center purchased a $34.5 million building to set up an orthopedic ASC, Washington Business Journal reported Nov. 23. 

The hospital is renovating a 14,900-square-foot area of the existing building, expected to cost $6.4 million. 

The building has existing tenants, including Richmond-based physician practice OrthoVirginia. The tenants have lease agreements in place and will continue to lease the space. 

The hospital expects to serve several thousand patients annually at the facility, which is slated to open in mid-2022. 

