Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is opening an ASC in Bismarck, N.D., on Nov. 9, the health system said in a Nov. 4 news release.

The Sanford Broadway Same Day Surgery Center spans 22,000 square feet and includes six surgical suites and 18 preoperative and recovery rooms. It will offer services including podiatry, plastic surgery, general surgery, orthopedics, sports medicine and otolaryngology, according to the release.