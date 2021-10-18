Cleveland physician opens private cosmetic surgery center

Frankel Facial Plastic Surgery in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, a Cleveland suburb, opened Oct. 7, according to Cleveland Jewish News.

The center, owned by Jonathan Frankel, MD, offers upper eyelid surgery, lip lifts, submental liposuction and some other procedures, according to the publication, and expects to expand its surgical offerings once it receives anesthetic accreditation.

Dr. Frankel has been in practice for four years, and the center is his first solo practice, according to Cleveland Jewish News.