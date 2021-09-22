New York hospital applies for orthopedic outpatient center

Montefiore Nyack (N.Y.) Hospital has submitted an application for an orthopedic ambulatory care center to the town of Clarkstown's planning board, the Rockland County Business Journal reported Sept. 21.

The hospital has reportedly tapped Westport, Conn.-based healthcare real estate developer Aspect Health to support the project.



The hospital hopes to build a two-story 60,000-square-foot facility on property that formerly housed Cambridge University Press.



The application was submitted May 19, and the board is scheduled to consider the application Sept. 22.