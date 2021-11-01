33 new ASCs in October

Here are 33 ASCs opened or announced in October, as reported by Becker's ASC Review:

The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Cambridge, a new $53 million medical facility with an ASC, began accepting patients. Bellin Health announced plans for an ASC in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Excela Health finished a $10 million surgery center that will focus on cancer treatment at its Latrobe (Penn.) Hospital. Coral Gables, Fla.-based Gentera Center for Regenerative Medicine opened a new facility featuring an ASC. University of Chicago Medicine is planning to build a medical facility with an ASC in Crown Point, Ind. Atlas Healthcare Partners, an ASC development and management company based in Phoenix, is opening a joint venture ASC with Phoenix-based companies Sonospine and Advanced Spine and Pain. A Georgia certificate-of-need appeal panel approved Northside Hospital's plan to build a surgery center in Braselton. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is partnering with Coral Springs, Fla.-based Z Urology to build a single-specialty ASC. Clara Barton Hospital is conducting a $15 million building expansion project featuring an ASC in Hoisington, Kan. Construction of a 5,000-square-foot full-service surgical center has been completed in a New York City shopping center for the American Endovascular & Amputation prevention group. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network is planning to build an ASC focused on infertility treatments. Plant City-based South Florida Baptist Hospital began construction for a new hospital building and a medical office building. Benefis Health System is planning a facility with an ASC and specialty clinics in Helena, Mont. Children's Hospital of San Antonio is building a pediatric surgery center at its downtown campus. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare converted a former grocery store in Edwardsville, Ill., into an ASC. Digestive Care Center of Excellence opened a new facility with a surgery center. Women's health clinic Viva Eve opened a fibroid surgical center in New York City. Montefiore Nyack (N.Y.) Hospital opened its new ASC to patients. Frankel Facial Plastic Surgery opened in Cleveland suburb Mayfield Heights. Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center is building a facility with an ASC in Fort Washington, Md. American Surgical Group's 16,000-square-foot ASC in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., is nearing completion. Virginia Physicians for Women will open a new facility featuring an ASC in Richmond. Prescott, Ariz.-based Yavapai Regional Medical Group opened an orthopedic surgery center in Prescott Valley. USA Health is building a health center in Fairhope, Ala., that will feature an ASC. Perryton, Texas-based Ochiltree General Hospital is celebrating the beginning of construction of a surgery center on its campus. St. Luke's Duluth (Minn.) and Gateway Clinic are joining forces for a multimillion-dollar ASC in Moose Lake, Minn. Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine proposed a surgery center in Tinley Park, Ill., that would cost more than $69 million. Pain Treatment Centers of America cut the ribbon at its new clinic and ASC in Searcy, Ark. Covington, La.-based St. Tammany Health System will begin construction of a $75 million surgical center this fall. Spectrum Health has filed a certificate of need for a $23.2 million cardiovascular ASC in Grand Rapids, Mich. Construction began this summer on a surgery center on Little Rock, Ark.-based CARTI's cancer treatment campus. A $17 million multiuse building housing an ASC is planned in Buffalo, N.Y. Two physicians and a local business owner are opening an ASC offering fixed pricing in Zionsville, Ind.