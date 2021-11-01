33 new ASCs in October

Listen
Here are 33 ASCs opened or announced in October, as reported by Becker's ASC Review:
- The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Cambridge, a new $53 million medical facility with an ASC, began accepting patients.
- Bellin Health announced plans for an ASC in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
- Excela Health finished a $10 million surgery center that will focus on cancer treatment at its Latrobe (Penn.) Hospital.
- Coral Gables, Fla.-based Gentera Center for Regenerative Medicine opened a new facility featuring an ASC.
- University of Chicago Medicine is planning to build a medical facility with an ASC in Crown Point, Ind.
- Atlas Healthcare Partners, an ASC development and management company based in Phoenix, is opening a joint venture ASC with Phoenix-based companies Sonospine and Advanced Spine and Pain.
- A Georgia certificate-of-need appeal panel approved Northside Hospital's plan to build a surgery center in Braselton.
- Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is partnering with Coral Springs, Fla.-based Z Urology to build a single-specialty ASC.
- Clara Barton Hospital is conducting a $15 million building expansion project featuring an ASC in Hoisington, Kan.
- Construction of a 5,000-square-foot full-service surgical center has been completed in a New York City shopping center for the American Endovascular & Amputation prevention group.
- Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network is planning to build an ASC focused on infertility treatments.
- Plant City-based South Florida Baptist Hospital began construction for a new hospital building and a medical office building.
- Benefis Health System is planning a facility with an ASC and specialty clinics in Helena, Mont.
- Children's Hospital of San Antonio is building a pediatric surgery center at its downtown campus.
- St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare converted a former grocery store in Edwardsville, Ill., into an ASC.
- Digestive Care Center of Excellence opened a new facility with a surgery center.
- Women's health clinic Viva Eve opened a fibroid surgical center in New York City.
- Montefiore Nyack (N.Y.) Hospital opened its new ASC to patients.
- Frankel Facial Plastic Surgery opened in Cleveland suburb Mayfield Heights.
- Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center is building a facility with an ASC in Fort Washington, Md.
- American Surgical Group's 16,000-square-foot ASC in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., is nearing completion.
- Virginia Physicians for Women will open a new facility featuring an ASC in Richmond.
- Prescott, Ariz.-based Yavapai Regional Medical Group opened an orthopedic surgery center in Prescott Valley.
- USA Health is building a health center in Fairhope, Ala., that will feature an ASC.
- Perryton, Texas-based Ochiltree General Hospital is celebrating the beginning of construction of a surgery center on its campus.
- St. Luke's Duluth (Minn.) and Gateway Clinic are joining forces for a multimillion-dollar ASC in Moose Lake, Minn.
- Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine proposed a surgery center in Tinley Park, Ill., that would cost more than $69 million.
- Pain Treatment Centers of America cut the ribbon at its new clinic and ASC in Searcy, Ark.
- Covington, La.-based St. Tammany Health System will begin construction of a $75 million surgical center this fall.
- Spectrum Health has filed a certificate of need for a $23.2 million cardiovascular ASC in Grand Rapids, Mich.
- Construction began this summer on a surgery center on Little Rock, Ark.-based CARTI's cancer treatment campus.
- A $17 million multiuse building housing an ASC is planned in Buffalo, N.Y.
- Two physicians and a local business owner are opening an ASC offering fixed pricing in Zionsville, Ind.