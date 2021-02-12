Hackensack building medical office building with ASC

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian is developing an 80,000-square-foot medical office building with an urgent care center and an ASC at a site in Clifton, N.J., northjersey.com reported Feb. 12.

The building will also house an imaging center and physician offices. The building is the first of several developments slated for a large parking lot on the site.

The medical office building will be built adjacent to the Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. The property also houses fashion designer Ralph Lauren and Quest Diagnostics.

Planners first approved the project in 2020, and it recently earned final approvals.

