ValueHealth is building a joint replacement facility with an ASC in Concord Township, Pa., Bernardon, an architecture firm involved with the project, said Aug. 5.

The 18,600-square-foot facility will feature two operating rooms and an overnight suite with eight guest rooms that provide residence close to the ASC.

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth also recently announced it is partnering with Boca Raton-based Ortho Florida for a network of orthopedic-focused ASCs.