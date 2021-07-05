Boston Children's Hospital plans ASC in $435M suburban expansion

Boston Children's Hospital is planning a $435 million suburban expansion, which will include an ASC, the Boston Globe reported July 1.

The planned 224,000-square-foot ASC will span five floors and offer surgery, as well as imaging and specialty clinics in audiology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, ENT, orthopedic surgery and sports medicine.

The ASC will be located in Needham, Mass., highlighting Boston Children's shift from urban hubs to suburban locations, according to the report.

Hospital officials will need state approval to move forward with the project and told the Globe they expect to file their plans with the Department of Public Health this summer.