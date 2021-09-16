Ground broken on Georgia medical building housing cardiology practice; ASC planned

Construction began on a medical building that will house a cardiology practice in Stockbridge, Ga., Henry County Times reported Sept. 16. 

The 48,000-square-foot Jodeco Med One complex will be the first medical office building of many on a 10-acre plot. 

The total 88,000-square-feet of space is expected to be developed into an ASC, urgent care facility, an assisted living development and a pharmacy.

The Jodeco Med One complex will house Atlanta Heart Associates, Eagle’s Landing OB-GYN and Bartholomew Comprehensive Dental Care.

