Regent Surgical opens joint-venture ASC in New York

Regent Surgical Health, Orthopedic Associates of Long Island (N.Y.) and Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health opened a multispecialty ASC, according to a news release.

The joint-venture PrecisionCare Surgery Center, based in East Setauket, N.Y., already has performed 10 cases, the release said.

The ASC features four operating rooms and 16 pre- and postoperative beds. It focuses on spine, sports medicine, general orthopedic and joint replacement surgery.

Westchester, Ill.-based Regent Surgical Health also inked a deal with St. Louis-based Ascension earlier this year to become its official ASC development partner.