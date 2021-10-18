Physician-owned women's health clinic opens fibroid surgery center

Women's health clinic Viva Eve opened a fibroid surgical center in New York City, the company said Oct. 18.

The new center will treat women with fibroids and perform minimally invasive procedures. The 2,000-square-foot suite will feature an operating room dedicated to uterine fibroid embolization.

Viva Eve is physician-owned and affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, among other hospitals, according to the clinic's website.

"We are able to perform minimally invasive procedures with less risk that optimize patient comfort and impact outcomes for patients' quality of life," said Mohammad Bilal, MD, director of interventional radiology.