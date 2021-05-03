31 ASCs opened or announced in April

Becker's ASC Review reported on 31 ASCs opened or announced in April.

This is not a comprehensive list. If you would like to add an ASC opening, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com

1. San Antonio-based physician Lyssa Ochoa, MD, is opening an ASC to address the lack of healthcare services on the city's South Side, MySanAntonio reported April 30.

2. An underutilized portion of the Sharp Coronado (Calif.) Hospital has been converted into an ASC, called the Sharp Coronado Outpatient Payne Family Pavilion.

3. Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is planning a clinic with an on-site ASC, the practice announced April 29.

4. J. Joseph Hewett, MD, opened Orange County Surgical Center, a vascular ASC in Irvine, Calif., according to an April 29 news release.

5. Valley, Ala.-based EAMC-Lanier opened a joint-venture ASC between Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center and five physician shareholders, wrbl.com reported April 28.

6. Physician-owned Comprehensive Surgical Care opened a 15,000-square-foot flagship ASC in a former Walmart Neighborhood Market in Gilbert, Ariz., the company announced April 27.

7. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Cleveland-based University Hospitals are developing a multispecialty, joint-venture ASC in Medina, Ohio, according to an April 27 news release.

8. Phoenix-based OrthoArizona completed construction on its new multi-tenant facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., AZ Big Media reported April 27.

9. Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital broke ground on a new medical pavilion with an ASC on the hospital's campus, South Florida Hospital News reported April 23.

10, Dartmouth-Hitchcock opened a $6.2 million ASC in Manchester, N.H.

11. Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System is building an ASC in the Morristown Medical Center's Health Pavilion in Rockaway, N.J., according to an April 22 LinkedIn post.

12. Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is opening a $137.9 million outpatient health and surgery center in New Albany, Ohio, the City Scene Columbus reported April 21.

13. Florida gastroenterology provider Borland Groover is building an endoscopy ASC in St. Augustine, Fla.

14. Bozeman (Mont.) Health Cottonwood Clinic and Surgery Center, a $20 million project, opened April 19, NBC affiliate KHQ reported.

15. Surprise, Ariz.-based Regency Specialties has opened a multispecialty ASC.

16. Durango, Colo.-based Animas Surgical Hospital plans to open a two-operating room ASC.

17. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, SensusOne and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists opened an $8 million ASC, the Grass Lake (Mich.) Outpatient Surgery Center, The Exponent reported.

18. Kaiser Permanente broke ground on the addition of an 89,000-square-foot ASC and infusion services to its Murrieta (Calif.) Medical Offices.

19. Hartford, Ky.-based Ohio County Healthcare is adding a $16 million surgery center, which is expected to break ground mid-fall.

20. Philadelphia-based MidLantic Urology opened a $3 million ASC in Wayne, Pa., MyChesCo reported April 9.

21. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare broke ground on a 19,000-square-foot ASC in Willis, Texas.

22. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is building a $25 million facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va.

23. Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners in King of Prussia plans to open a cancer surgery center on the third floor of its new location, according to an April 9 press release.

24. ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Pompano Beach, Fla., with Muve Health.

25. A church in Port Huron, Mich., is being converted into a medical center with a neurology and spine clinic, open MRI center and outpatient surgery center, local radio station WGRT reports.

26. The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is building a major outpatient center to better serve one of the nation's fastest-growing populations.

27. An unnamed for-profit, private practice healthcare company and real estate developer Enclave are planning a $26 million facility in West Fargo, N.D. The healthcare company remains anonymous as of publication.

28. Cardiology practice Florida Heart Associates is building an ASC in an expansion and renovation of its central facility in Fort Myers.

29. Olathe (Kan.) Health has submitted to the city council plans to develop a two-story medical office building with an ASC, according to Kansas City Business Journal.

30. An underutilized clinic and circulation space is being converted to an ASC in Glendale, Ariz., dubbed the Phoenix Heart Ambulatory Surgery Center.

31. Ophthalmologist Clay Holley, MD, is building an ASC in Butte, Mont., according to an April 25 LinkedIn post.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.