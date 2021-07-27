Two-operating room imaging ASC completed in Texas

An ASC for One Step Diagnostic, a Houston-based medical imaging practice, has been completed in Sugar Land, Texas.

The 9,000-square-foot ASC will feature two operating rooms, four preoperative stations, seven postoperative stations and three extended-observation rooms, according to Browne McGregor Architects, the architecture firm involved with the project.

The new facility replaces One Step Diagnostic's former Sugar Land ASC and will serve as a surgery hub for the practice's eight facilities in the Houston area.

The ASC is located on the ground floor of Telfair West Medical Office Building on the 2,018-acre Telfair Planned Community.