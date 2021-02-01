8 ASCs opened or announced in January

Here are eight ASCs that were opened or announced in January:

1. Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health opened a renovated outpatient surgery center.



2. Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development is moving forward with a new ASC development in New Hampshire, its first of 2021. It's expected to open in spring.



3. Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is developing a 371,000-square-foot healthcare facility in Orlando, Fla., that will feature an outpatient surgery center, according to a Jan. 11 report.



4. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Chadds Ford, Pa., the company announced Jan. 12.



5. Physicians Endoscopy, Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, Va., and physicians from Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg opened a joint venture center, according to a Jan. 19 announcement.



6. Van Wert Health opened a surgery center in Van Wert, Ohio, according to a Jan. 20 report.



7. Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health opened a laser eye surgery center inside its existing UofL Health-Medical Center East building, according to a Jan. 26 report.



8. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare plans to construct a new medical campus in Saratoga Springs, Utah, that will include an ASC, according to a Jan. 29 news release.

More articles on surgery centers:

Intermountain Healthcare campus in Utah to include ASC

Alabama hospital seeks approval to turn outpatient department into ASC in $4M project

Biden exec order reopens ACA insurance marketplaces: What ASCs need to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.