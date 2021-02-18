Joint-venture orthopedic surgery center opens in Wisconsin

The Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley is now open in Neenah, Wis.

The ASC is a partnership between Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists, a 25-physician group that also has a surgery center in Green Bay, Wis., according to its website.

The surgery center has four operating rooms and six extended stay rooms for patients undergoing joint replacement, according to a Feb. 18 news release. It is located within the group's Fox Valley clinic, which opened Aug. 31.

Procedures performed include arthroscopic surgeries, anterior cruciate ligament and rotator cuff repairs, fracture care and total joint replacement.

The ASC added about 20 jobs, including nurses, medical assistants and surgical technologists.

