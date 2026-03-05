6 hospitals, health systems leaning into ASCs

ASC development has become a strategic imperative for hospitals and health systems as they balance rising costs, value-based payment models and shifting patient expectations.

Here are six hospitals and health systems that opened or developed ASCs in February, as reported by Becker’s.

1. Saginaw, Mich.-based Covenant HealthCare announced its plans to break ground on a $25 million orthopedic ASC in April.

2. Lansing, Mich.-based UM Health-Sparrow plans to build a $60 million ASC. The project is part of a broader expansion that also includes an $83 million behavioral health hospital. Both facilities are expected to break ground this summer and open in 2028.

3. The Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center opened Colony Park North, a hospital outpatient facility designed to expand access to specialty care and same-day surgery in Ridgeland, Miss., and the surrounding area.

4. Mass General Brigham received approval for an endoscopy-focused ASC in Cambridge, Mass. The state’s Public Health Council green lit a 6,095-square-foot facility which will include three procedure rooms and 10 pre- and post-operative bays.

5. Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health and Clemson (S.C.) University broke ground on a 90,000-square-foot medical facility that will include an ASC.

6. WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.Va., broke ground on a 62,000-square-foot outpatient surgery center.