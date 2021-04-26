Dartmouth-Hitchcock opens $62M ASC: 4 details

Dartmouth-Hitchcock's newest ASC in Manchester, N.H., is set to open for same-day surgeries at the end of April.

Here's what you should know:

1. The 90,000-square-foot facility has nine operating rooms. Three of those rooms will be used for minor gastroenterology procedures, according to an April 23 news release.

2. The ASC will offer ENT, orthopedic and gastroenterology services. More specialties will be added in the future.

3. The facility is the first of its kind in the Manchester region.

4. The ASC cost $62 million, according to an April 23 report from Valley News.

