Orthopedic surgeons opening ASC in Ohio

Jackson Township-based Ohio Head and Neck Surgeons is opening an ASC, The Repository reported Aug. 31.

The Ascent Family Surgery Center will feature two operating rooms and will have about 10 employees.

Charles Bogdan, MD, one of five doctors at Ohio Head and Neck, will serve as the ASC's medical director.

"We were looking for a way to streamline our surgical practice to make things a little bit more convenient for patients, to make things cost-effective while still delivering high-quality care," Dr. Bogdan said in a news release. "We’ve been thinking about the possibility of a surgical center for years."