Florida ophthalmology practice opens ASC

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Frantz EyeCare has opened an accredited ASC in Naples, Fla., according to a May 6 LinkedIn post from the practice.

Frantz EyeCare is led by ophthalmologist Jonathan Frantz, MD. This is the practice's seventh location in South Florida.

The center, dubbed Suncoast Surgery Center, performed its first official day of surgery May 6, the post said. The practice offers procedures including bladeless laser cataract removal, bladeless iLASIK, treatment of eye diseases and eyelid surgery.

