Spectrum Health plans $23.2M cardiovascular ASC

Spectrum Health has filed a certificate of need for a $23.2 million cardiovascular ASC in Grand Rapids, Mich., MiBiz reported Oct. 11.
The 37,500-square-foot Spectrum Health Cardiovascular Surgery Center would offer nonemergency diagnostic cardiac catheterization procedures and percutaneous coronary interventions.
The proposal comes after Michigan updated its regulations to allow elective cardiac catheterization and PCI procedures at outpatient centers earlier this year.
Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health also has plans to build a $17 million outpatient orthopedic surgery center.