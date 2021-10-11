Spectrum Health plans $23.2M cardiovascular ASC

Spectrum Health has filed a certificate of need for a $23.2 million cardiovascular ASC in Grand Rapids, Mich., MiBiz reported Oct. 11. 

The 37,500-square-foot Spectrum Health Cardiovascular Surgery Center would offer nonemergency diagnostic cardiac catheterization procedures and percutaneous coronary interventions.

The proposal comes after ​​Michigan updated its regulations to allow elective cardiac catheterization and PCI procedures at outpatient centers earlier this year. 

Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health also has plans to build a $17 million outpatient orthopedic surgery center. 

