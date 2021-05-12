Texas health system to build surgery center

Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health plans to include a surgery center as part of an expansion, Hill Country Community Journal reported May 12.

The David and Amanda Williams Surgery Center will be built on the Peterson Health campus, and is expected to be completed next year.

The center is named after David and Amanda Williams, who are in the banking business in the community.

"We have been blessed and we are happy to be able to help establish the surgery center for our community," Mr. Williams told the newspaper.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.