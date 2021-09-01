Atlantic General Hospital breaks ground on medical center with ASC

Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital broke ground on a medical facility that will include an ASC Aug. 31, local TV news station 47abc reported.

The Gudelsky Family Medical Center in Ocean Pines, Md., will include the county's first multispecialty ASC. The hospital is transferring three procedure rooms and one surgery site from its surgery department to the ASC. The center will reportedly be subject to rate regulation by the state, allowing it to provide services at a lower cost.

The new building is expected to create additional job opportunities in the area where there is currently a workforce shortage. The center will need to hire about 18 more physicians, nurses, allied health professionals and support staff.

The center's construction is expected to take 18 months.