The Center for Special Surgery broke ground on a $26 million medical campus with an ASC in West Fargo, N.D., according to a June 11 news release.

Fargo, N.D.-based CSS is developing the 90,000-square-foot campus in partnership with real estate developer Enclave.

The facility will offer ENT, orthopedics, ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery, among other services.

The campus will also bring more than 200 "above-average paying" jobs to the area, according to InForum.