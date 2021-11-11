Phoenix Children's Hospital opens $134.7M campus with ASC 

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Phoenix Children's Hospital broke ground on its Arrowhead campus, a $134.7 million project featuring an ASC, the Glendale (Ariz.) Chamber of Commerce said Nov. 11. 

The campus will offer services including inpatient care, an emergency department and a multispecialty clinic featuring cardiology, oncology, orthopedics and behavioral health, among other specialties. 

The 45,000-square-foot clinic is slated to open in the spring of 2023, and the 180,000-square-foot, three-story hospital in the spring of 2024.

 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast