Phoenix Children's Hospital opens $134.7M campus with ASC 

Phoenix Children's Hospital broke ground on its Arrowhead campus, a $134.7 million project featuring an ASC, the Glendale (Ariz.) Chamber of Commerce said Nov. 11.

The campus will offer services including inpatient care, an emergency department and a multispecialty clinic featuring cardiology, oncology, orthopedics and behavioral health, among other specialties.

The 45,000-square-foot clinic is slated to open in the spring of 2023, and the 180,000-square-foot, three-story hospital in the spring of 2024.