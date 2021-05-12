Resurgens Orthopaedics opens ASC equipped with surgical robot

Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics has opened a 31,000-square-foot facility that features an ASC and a Mako robot for joint replacements in McDonough, Ga.

Five things to know:

1. The facility has two operating rooms, two procedure rooms, 25 treatment rooms, 12 pre- and postoperative stations and a physical therapy center.

2. Six physicians will practice at the center: Gary Stewart, MD; Jason Brustein, DO; Bernard Bush, MD; Scott Cahoon, MD; Sravan Dhulipala, MD; and Jack Pines, MD.

3. Drs. Brustein, Cahoon, Bush and Charles Claps, DO, from Resurgens' Fayetteville and Newnan, Ga. locations, are trained to use the Mako robot for robotic-assisted knee surgeries

4. Resurgens has more than 100 physicians and 24 offices throughout metro Atlanta.

5. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the ASC will be held May 19.

