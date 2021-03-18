$75M clinic with ASC breaks ground in Washington

Vancouver Clinic and healthcare real estate developer PMB broke ground March 17 on their joint venture, a $75 million clinic in Vancouver, Wash..

The 80,225-square-foot, three-story clinic is expected to be completed in November 2022, according to a press release from Vancouver Clinic. In addition to an ASC and urgent care services, the clinic will offer orthopedics, pain management, physical therapy, podiatry and other specialties.

PMB is one of the nation’s leading medical office building developers, and owns and manages over 65 medical facilities. The firm views the clinic as an opportunity to make up for the finance gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vancouver Clinic is the largest private multispecialty clinic in Clark County, Wash., and currently boasts 11 locations, 1,200 employees and 400 providers. This will be Vancouver Clinic's 12th location in the state.

