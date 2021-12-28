Texas hospital converting women's center to ASC in $3.8M project

The Graham (Texas) Regional Medical Center is converting its former women's center to a surgery center, The Graham Leader reported Dec. 24.

The project, estimated to cost $3.8 million, will accommodate the recent surge of outpatient surgeries. The hospital saw a 27 percent increase in surgery volume this year, CEO Shane Kernell said, according to The Graham Leader.

The Surgery Center of Graham will offer general and orthopedic surgeries. Development is expected to take one to two years.