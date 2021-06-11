Orthopedic surgeon gets approval for Texas ASC, office building

A Texas orthopedic surgeon received approval June 10 to build an ASC and medical office building in Fredericksburg, according to Virtual Builders Exchange.

The medical building will be 9,537 square feet, while the surgery center will span 10,025 square feet.

The property is owned by Clint Beicker, MD, a total joint surgeon and sports medicine specialist, according to the report.

Dr. Beicker is affiliated with Texas Hill Country Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and practices with Hill Country Memorial, both in Fredericksburg.

Dr. Beicker completed a residency at Texas Tech University Health Science Center in Lubbock and a sports medicine fellowship at Steadman-Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas in Greenville, S.C., according to his website.