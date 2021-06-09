Arizona Urology Specialists opens ASC 

Arizona Urology Specialists opened a urology ASC in Phoenix, the company announced June 9.

The Urologic Surgery Center of Arizona, certified by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, features three operating rooms, as well as preoperative and recovery rooms.

The center's surgical staff includes specialty-trained surgical nurses, certified nurse anesthetists and board-certified anesthesiologists.

Arizona Urology Specialists has 22 urologists serving patients at 10 medical offices throughout Arizona.