Missouri hospital building women and children's clinic with ASC 

Jordan Valley Community Health broke ground on a women and children's clinic with an ASC in Springfield, Mo., ozarkfirst.com reported Nov. 12.  

The clinic will have prenatal services, a pediatric clinic and a dental clinic, among other services. 

The project is a joint effort, according to the report, funded by $6.5 million from the state; $1 million from Healthy Blue, a Medicaid product offered by Missouri Care; and other federal and private funding sources. 

The clinic will be built in three phases. Phase one is slated for completion next spring.

