15 ASCs opened or announced in March

ASC developments in March sprung up from conversions of malls in Illinois to converted restaurants in New York.

Fifteen ASCs opened or announced in March:

1. Rochester, N.Y.-based UR Medicine is building an orthopedic campus with an ASC in a local mall, local ABC affiliate WHAM reported March 3.

2. Bozeman (Mont.) Health announced it will open its Cottonwood Clinic + Surgery Center in April, local NBC affiliate kulr8.com reported March 5.

3. Five North Carolina companies, including ASC development company Compass Surgical Partners, began construction on the Western Carolina Surgery Center, according to a March 9 release.

4. Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center Northeast opened an urgent care, imaging center, and physical and occupational therapy facility, with more services planned, Cola Daily reported March 9.

5. Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center announced it is building a surgical center to replace its skilled nursing building, the South Florida Business Journal reported March 12.

6. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services is developing a $69 million ASC as part of a $375 million hospital in Washington, D.C., the Washington Business Journal reported March 12.

7. Cleveland-based University Hospitals and ValueHealth are developing a joint-venture ASC, according to a March 16 release.

8. Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group broke ground on its outpatient surgery center March 16, local NBC affiliate KOMU reported.

9. Rochester, N.Y.-based OrthoLazer Orthopedic Laser Centers will open 10 new facilities in Wisconsin and Texas through a franchisee group, according to a March 16 release.

10. Vancouver Clinic and healthcare real estate developer PMB broke ground March 17 on their $75 million clinic in Vancouver, Wash.

11. A partnership between Surgery Partners, Ryan Companies US and St. Peters, Mo.-based Advanced Bone & Joint broke ground on St. Peters Ambulatory Surgery Center and Medical Office Building, according to a March 18 release.

12. Construction of a surgery center inside a former shopping mall department store in Quincy, Ill., has been completed, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported March 19.

13. Wilmington (N.C.) Health is planning to open an ASC in 2022, according to a March 24 report from WilmingtonBiz.

14. An ophthalmologist received approval to convert a restaurant into an ASC in New York, Buffalo Business First reported March 29.

15. Raleigh, N.C.-based ASC developer Compass Surgical Partners, Tampa-based Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida and Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay announced a new joint, spine and orthopedic ASC in West Florida on March 29.

This is not a comprehensive list. If you would like to add your ASC development, please contact pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASCs return to growth: Big plans from innovative execs

North Carolina ASC's joint program grew 40% in 2020

10 ASC administrators to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.