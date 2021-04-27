ValueHealth, University Hospitals to open another Ohio ASC

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Cleveland-based University Hospitals are developing a multi-specialty, joint-venture ASC in Medina, Ohio, according to an April 27 news release.

This is the partnership's second ASC announced in Northeast Ohio — a joint-venture orthopedic ASC in Lorain County, Ohio, was announced in March.

The planned ASC will offer ValueHealth's hyperspecialty joint program, Muve, which "includes a proven recovery model to reduce risk for patient readmission and post-operative complications," the release said.

The ASC will also offer cardiology, pain management and ENT procedures.

