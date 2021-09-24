Florida health system buys $3.7M property for outpatient complex

Lee Memorial Health approved the purchase of 23 acres in Estereo, Fla., to house an outpatient physician and surgical center, Fort Myers News-Press reported Sept. 24.

The Fort Myers, Fla.-based health system is spending around $3.7 million for the property.

"It is too early to announce definitive plans for the land, but at this time we anticipate building a facility similar to Lee Health Coconut Point, with a combination of physician offices, diagnostic testing and other health care services," Lee Memorial Health CFO Ben Spence said in a written statement, according to the News Press.

The $140 million Lee Health-Coconut Point opened in December 2018 and features a freestanding emergency department, an urgent care center, physician offices, diagnostics and outpatient surgeries.