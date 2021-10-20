Florida hospital to add surgery center in expansion

Plant City-based South Florida Baptist Hospital broke ground on construction for a new hospital building and a medical office building, the hospital said Oct. 20 in a news release.

The new construction includes an eight-bed surgery center and facilities with outpatient lab, imaging, rehabilitation, infusion, wound and hyperbaric services, the hospital said.

The new hospital, at 420,000 square feet, will be nearly twice the size of the current one. The medical office building will be 85,000 square feet.

Orlando-based Barton Malow is handling construction, which the hospital said should be complete in early 2024.