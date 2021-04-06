UT Health San Antonio plans medical facility with ambulatory surgery

The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is building a major outpatient center to better serve one of the nation's fastest-growing populations.

The 80,000-square-foot center will offer primary care and ambulatory surgery in specialties such as sports medicine, gynecology, gastroenterology, ENT treatment and ophthalmology.

Imaging services including MRI, CT scan and ultrasound, and the latest diagnostic pathology laboratory tests, will also be provided.

The center is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023 and will be named UT Health Park West.

