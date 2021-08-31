U of Rochester converting former Sears building to ASC 

Hammes Healthcare broke ground on an outpatient tower for University of Rochester Medicine Center for Orthopaedics and Physical Performance in Henrietta, N.Y., GlobeSt.com reported Aug. 31.

The center involves a conversion of a former Sears building into an ASC, which broke ground in 2020. Hammes Healthcare, a real estate solutions platform, broke ground on the four-story outpatient clinical tower Aug. 31.

Slated to open in 2022, the ASC will feature eight operating rooms and offer complex orthopedic surgical procedures.

The new tower, which is set to open in late 2023, will house health and wellness and administrative spaces and the UR Medicine Center for Human Athleticism and Musculoskeletal Performance and Prevention.