What to know about Compass Surgical's 2 new ASCs

Compass Surgical Partners is opening two ASCs in Raleigh, N.C., and Odessa, Fla., the company announced.

Here's what you need to know about the new ASCs:

1. Compass partnered with local physicians for the Comprehensive Outpatient Joint & Spine Institute, a newly constructed ASC in Odessa, Fla., according to a June 11 news release.

Slated to open this summer, the 12,000-square-foot ASC will be accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. The center will specialize in total joints, sports medicine, spine procedures and pain management with three operating rooms.

2. Raleigh (N.C.) Neurological Clinic and Compass are partnering for a spine-focused ASC, dubbed the Raleigh Neurosurgical and Spine Surgery Center.

The facility will include one OR and two procedure rooms for neurosurgery and pain procedures. Slated to open this year, the center will be accredited by the AAAHC.