Boca Raton Regional Hospital breaks ground on facility with ASC

Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital broke ground on a new medical pavilion with an ASC on the hospital's campus, South Florida Hospital News reported April 23.

The ASC will feature several operating rooms and endoscopy suites, offering diagnostic and preventive services as well as surgery. The pavilion will also include physician offices, specialty clinics and adjacent parking.

The project, dubbed the Toby and Leon Cooperman Medical Arts Pavilion, was made possible through a $25 million gift from Toby and Leon Cooperman, according to South Florida Hospital News.

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is part of Baptist Health South Florida, which comprises 11 hospitals, roughly 23,000 employees, more than 4,000 physicians, and more than 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices.

