Borland Groover building endoscopy center

Florida gastroenterology provider Borland Groover is building an endoscopy ASC in St. Augustine, Fla.

The 13,000-square-foot St. Augustine Endoscopy Center is slated to open at the end of 2021, Borland Groover's ancillary division COO, Jackie Kennedy, confirmed to Becker's ASC Review.

The ASC will offer services including endoscopy procedures, colonoscopies and colonoscopy screenings. It will feature three procedure rooms and one operating room, Ms. Kennedy said.

