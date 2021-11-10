Joint venture ASC planned in Oregon

Willamette Surgery Center and Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics are joining forces for an ASC, the companies said Nov. 10.

The Salem, Ore.-based ASC will feature six operating rooms and house the Willamette Surgery Center when the building is completed in the spring of 2023.

The ASC will accommodate Willamette Surgery Center's growth. The center is slated to perform 400 outpatient total joint replacements by the end of the year, compared to 254 surgeries performed in 2020 and 186 in 2019.

"Our collaboration with Willamette Surgery Center expands on a model that delivers high quality care and an outstanding patient experience, ensuring access and capacity for the care our community needs," said Denise Hoover, chief surgical services officer at Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics.