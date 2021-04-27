OrthoArizona completes facility with surgery center

Construction of Phoenix-based OrthoArizona's new multi-tenant facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., has been completed, AZ Big Media reported April 27.

OrthoArizona partnered with Phoenix-based HonorHealth and Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Sovereign Healthcare to build the two-story facility, dubbed the OrthoArizona Pima Center.

The 50,000-square-foot building features a surgery center and imaging services. It is reportedly the largest medical office building project in the area.

Design-build firm LGE Design Build led the construction of the facility.

