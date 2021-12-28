Ohio health system building $45M campus with ASC

The Genesis HealthCare System of Zanesville is opening a campus with an ASC in Coshocton, Ohio, the Coshocton Tribune reported Dec. 26.

Site work is about 90 percent done, and the facility is slated to open in 2023, according to the Tribune. The building's roof and shell has been completed, and canopy and curtain wall framing and fireproofing has begun.

Alongside the ASC, the 60,000-square-foot Genesis Coshocton Medical Center will include a 10-bed emergency department, an imaging department, a pharmacy, cardiac diagnostics, respiratory therapy and a medical office building for specialists.

The center represents a $45 million local investment and will create more than 200 jobs.